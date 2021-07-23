TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $542,693.94 and $5,157.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.