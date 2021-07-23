TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.72 million and approximately $29,525.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00140937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,240.10 or 1.00208320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,509,853,402 coins and its circulating supply is 43,509,124,294 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

