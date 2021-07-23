Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.44. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 33,493 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $240.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

