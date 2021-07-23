Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.46%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

