Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCDY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.46%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

