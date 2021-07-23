Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $61.82 billion and $42.26 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00140483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.90 or 0.99907022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.69 or 0.00896645 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 61,810,332,357 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

