Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

