Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.