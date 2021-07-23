Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $186.60. 132,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,358. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

