(THCX.V) (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

(THCX.V) (CVE:THCX)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29.

(THCX.V) Company Profile (CVE:THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

