The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

ALL opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

