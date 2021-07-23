The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,773,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $139,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.