The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.38, with a volume of 1,982,355 shares traded.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.97. The stock has a market cap of C$93.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

