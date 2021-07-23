The Blackstone Group Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8475 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

