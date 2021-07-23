The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Argus

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

