The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $685.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $685.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.71% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,087.88.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $947.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $653.06 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

