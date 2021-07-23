The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Sells $620,514.79 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

