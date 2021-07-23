The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SCHW traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. 6,059,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,857.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock worth $87,845,344 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

