The Chefs’ Warehouse’s (CHEF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 81,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

