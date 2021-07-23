The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Community Financial had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

TCFC stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The company has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

