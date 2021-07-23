The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $404.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.83 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

