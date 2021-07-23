The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 311,213 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The ExOne by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 689.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,328 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.