The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% This Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00263432 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

