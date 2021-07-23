The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.84. 56,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,047. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

