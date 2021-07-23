The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $60.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RXN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,862. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

