The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Neutral

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Open Lending stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

