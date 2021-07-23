The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $267.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $241.00 to $267.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.84. 12,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

