The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom Sells 16,000 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 2,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

