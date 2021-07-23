The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $80,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.