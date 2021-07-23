The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.65 and last traded at $82.65. Approximately 1,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Joint by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Joint by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

