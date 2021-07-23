The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 345,407 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Mosaic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Mosaic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

