The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.90. The North West shares last traded at C$35.64, with a volume of 40,051 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities raised their target price on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

