The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $477.13 million and approximately $1.07 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.01224876 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.