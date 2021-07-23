The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $60,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.29 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

