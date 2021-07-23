The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.43% of The Simply Good Foods worth $70,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

SMPL stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

