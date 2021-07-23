The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

