The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of The Toro worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $110.00 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

