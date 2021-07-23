The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.11 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 431,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

