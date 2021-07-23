The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Travelers Companies worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,919,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

TRV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.10. 5,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.