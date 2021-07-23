The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.5% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 251,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,333,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.84. 255,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.