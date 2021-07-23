Theta Fuel Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $65.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00235789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00033946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

