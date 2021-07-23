THETA Price Reaches $4.66 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One THETA coin can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $309.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00087956 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.