Think Investments LP Buys New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III accounts for about 1.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Think Investments LP owned approximately 1.60% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 1,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,387. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

