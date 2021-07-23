Think Investments LP Has $23.40 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Think Investments LP cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,800 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 4.0% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 0.32% of Tempur Sealy International worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,695,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $19,588,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after buying an additional 355,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. 2,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.