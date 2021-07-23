Think Investments LP Invests $19.16 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,618,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,000. Vector Acquisition accounts for about 3.3% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Think Investments LP owned about 4.05% of Vector Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition by 931.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VACQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,807. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

