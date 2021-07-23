Think Investments LP Makes New $16.82 Million Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Think Investments LP bought a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,000. Ozon accounts for about 2.9% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Ozon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,683. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

