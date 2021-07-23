Think Investments LP Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 646,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 accounts for 1.1% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned about 1.44% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,602. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.