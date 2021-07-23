Think Investments LP Sells 16,200 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Think Investments LP lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 3.8% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $269.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,249 shares of company stock worth $193,389,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

