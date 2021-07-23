Think Investments LP Sells 2,300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Think Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 7.1% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $3,644.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,417.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

