Think Investments LP Sells 46,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Think Investments LP cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.8% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,921. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

